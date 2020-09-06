Moxley Cheats To Win Bloody Battle With MJF, Retains World Title At AEW All Out

Jon Moxley is still the AEW World Champion, emerging victorious from a grueling, bloody battle with 24-year-old diamond in the making, Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

MJF ran a campaign to become world champion on All Elite Wrestling’s flagship TNT series Dynamite in recent weeks, complete with an oft-abused team of political goons and multiple red carpet campaign rallies in the center of the ring.

While Friedman may still be better than all of us – as he’s so keen to point out ad nauseam – he wasn’t quite good enough on this night, live on pay-per-view for one of AEW’s biggest annual events, All Out.

In an interesting twist, it appears to have been Friedman’s own mammoth of a bodyguard, Wardlow, that cost him the match.

We’ve seen the big man distract referees numerous times, in order to set MJF up with that Dynamite diamond ring that has become his signature weapon of choice.

This time, however, the exhausted challenger had to chase down the hastily thrown ring, and by the time he got his hands on it Moxley was ready and waiting to strike.

With Wardlow still distracting the ref, the champion was able to deliver a taboo Paradigm Shift completely unseen, finally securing the cover. Per a pre-agreed stipulation, the finishing maneuver had been banned from the match.

We aren’t gonna talk about the fact he cheated?!?!?!?! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2020