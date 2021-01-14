Two thirds of the former Rascalz made their highly anticipated debut for the black-and-yellow brand this Wednesday night, wrestling their first match ever in a WWE NXT ring.

Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz, now using the names Wes Lee and Nash Carter, scored an impressive victory over Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to advance to the second round of the 2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The group will be using the tag team name “MSK” going forward, although it’s unclear what the initials actually stand for. There has been some speculation that WWE is waiting for the third Rascal, Trey Miguel, to make the jump, but there is no certainty quite yet that he will land with the company.

Nash and Wes were interviewed backstage after their victory, shown below. Nash (Dez) called their debut “surreal” while Nash noted, “We have gone through everything you can possibly go through in life. We’ve lost everything. To have this moment of joy and triumph, to have something that we’ve wanted since we were little kids – this is everything to us.”

MSK moves on to the second round of the Dusty Cup where they will either have to combat the 205 Live team of August Grey and Curt Stallion, or the unlikely duo of Drake Maverick and Killian Dain.