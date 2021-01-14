WWE
MSK Comments On Dusty Cup Win In First WWE Interview: “This Is Everything To Us”
Two thirds of the former Rascalz made their highly anticipated debut for the black-and-yellow brand this Wednesday night, wrestling their first match ever in a WWE NXT ring.
Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz, now using the names Wes Lee and Nash Carter, scored an impressive victory over Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to advance to the second round of the 2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
The group will be using the tag team name “MSK” going forward, although it’s unclear what the initials actually stand for. There has been some speculation that WWE is waiting for the third Rascal, Trey Miguel, to make the jump, but there is no certainty quite yet that he will land with the company.
Nash and Wes were interviewed backstage after their victory, shown below. Nash (Dez) called their debut “surreal” while Nash noted, “We have gone through everything you can possibly go through in life. We’ve lost everything. To have this moment of joy and triumph, to have something that we’ve wanted since we were little kids – this is everything to us.”
MSK moves on to the second round of the Dusty Cup where they will either have to combat the 205 Live team of August Grey and Curt Stallion, or the unlikely duo of Drake Maverick and Killian Dain.
AEW
1/13 AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Info; Impeachment News Dominates Cable
Numbers are in for the Wednesday Night Wars.
AEW Dynamite on January 13 was watched by 762,000 viewers, up 15% from week one of New Year’s Smash. The show drew a 0.30 rating in the target 18-49 demographic, up from 0.25 last week, which was Dynamite’s lowest rating since June 2020.
WWE NXT was watched by 551,000 viewers, down 14% from the NXT New Year’s Evil special. The show drew a 0.14 rating in the target demo, down from 0.16 last week.
There is really no interpreting this week’s key numbers, as mainstream news coverage of President Donald Trump’s second impeachment dominated the evening. CNN and MSNBC took all of the top 15 spots on cable Wednesday night. AEW Dynamite fell all the way to #31 and WWE NXT was #70.
WWE
The Miz Announces His Spot In 2021 WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Lineup
During a Zoom appearance on TMZ Sports, The Miz announced that he will enter the 2021 WWE men’s Royal Rumble match.
.@mikethemiz officially declared for the #RoyalRumble Match last night on @TMZ_Sports. https://t.co/FdVlJBf3pl pic.twitter.com/zw195UgFQR
— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2021
“I’m gonna give you some breaking news here on TMZ Sports. I, the Miz, the must-see Superstar of all-time, Mr. Money In The Bank, is entering the Royal Rumble this year!”
“Now, what does that mean? That means I have to basically throw 29 other Superstars over the top row in order to win. Once you win that match, you get to main event WrestleMania. I’ve main event-ed WrestleMania before and I wanna do it again.”
The Miz now joins Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Otis as confirmed entrants in the men’s Rumble.
WWE
Sheamus Discusses Drew McIntyre Facing Goldberg & Wanting To Be Intercontinental Champion
Sheamus has had a very impressive few months lately, and he joined WWE’s The Bump to discuss that and his goals for the year.
The Celtic Warrior has been a huge part of WWE Raw’s product lately, putting on some brilliant, hard-hitting matches and he admitted he’s enjoying what he’s doing at the moment.
“I’m enjoying my wrestling at the moment. I’m enjoying having some good bangers with older talent and newer talent that come up from NXT,” Sheamus mentioned as he began his interview. “I’m just getting in there and slugging it out and seeing what they’re made of. We’re definitely in a transitional phase with all these new Superstars coming up, who are cutting their teeth as well. I’m just having fun, you know?”
Sheamus has been heavily involved in Drew McIntyre’s storyline as of late, with the two men showing their friendship on-screen. McIntyre is set to face Goldberg at the WWE Royal Rumble, and he spoke about that match, admitting it’s a chance for Drew to cement his legacy.
“I know a lot of people – they read the stuff online, and you read the stuff on Twitter and all that – and it seems like a lot of people are angry about it,” he stated. “I know some who think Bill Goldberg doesn’t deserve an opportunity against Drew. But Goldberg definitely made an impression back in WCW when he first came out. I mean, he brought this new element, you know, destroying people in a short amount of time, and the streak. He’s also a multi-time world champion, and he does keep himself in great shape.
“I don’t think this is going to be a bad match for Drew. I think it’s another opportunity for Drew to cement his legacy by going in against people like Goldberg and ultimately beating them. Maybe, he can go in there and take him out pretty fast. It’ll be interesting to see.”
While Drew is busy as WWE Champion, Sheamus made it clear he only has one title in mind at the moment, and that is currently being held by Bobby Lashley.
“I want to get a major title on my waist again. I want to get the IC title,” he replied right away. “The IC title is still the number one priority for me. That’s all I care about right now.
“I’d also like to keep working with new and current talents. I would like to go back in with John Morrison. We had some great matches and a great feud at the end of 2010. People don’t really know how good he is. He’s just an unbelievable athlete and has gotten better in time. I just want to keep going forward and have more banger matches. I just want to cement my legacy, if you know what I mean?” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
