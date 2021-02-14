MSK Discuss How Adjusting To WWE Has Been & The Importance Of The Dusty Cup

MSK is set to make their Takeover debut this evening, and they have discussed how they’ve adjusted to life in WWE.

The duo will be taking on the Grizzled Young Veterans in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals this week, and they spoke about adjusting to life in WWE during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump.

“Honestly, [I’ve just been] training every day with some of the highest class coaches in the world,” Nash Carter replied. “I didn’t really have at my disposal. I feel like a professional athlete, and it’s awesome.” “It’s really cool because it feels like a family,” Wes Lee added. “From the moment that we were brought in to now, it never felt like we were alienated from where we came from or the things that we have done. It was just, ‘Hey, you’re apart of this family.’

They then spoke about the importance of the Dusty Cup and how much it has helped them maintain momentum as a tag team.

“It helped a lot because we never really lost momentum or excitement from our signing to immediately debuting in the Dusty Cup,” Lee mentioned. “It was awesome, and it still feels awesome! It feels so surreal; I have to pinch myself every morning to remind myself that I’m not dreaming.”

MSK also spoke about the recent WWE NXT UK debut of Meiko Satomura, discussing how they have teamed with her in the past and how they’d like to do it again at some point.