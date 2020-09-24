Multiple AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Test Positive For COVID-19

Unfortunately, it has been reported by Jon Alba and Fightful.com that multiple AEW wrestlers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The collaborative report stated that multiple wrestlers and talent who were present at AEW’s September 9 tapings tested positive for COVID-19 in the two weeks following on from that. However, it is unknown if those tests were done separately, or if they were done at the tapings themselves.

The report added that others were ill or had some symptoms, but it’s unsure if they then went on to test positive. Lance Archer has publicly identified himself as one of the wrestlers who has tested positive for the virus, which is why he was pulled from AEW Dynamite last night.

https://twitter.com/JonAlba/status/1308990278993350656?s=20

Earlier this week it was also revealed that multiple people in WWE NXT had also tested positive for the virus.