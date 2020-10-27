Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton, Three More Champion vs Champion Matches Set For WWE Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series will once again be the “only night of the year” where Superstars from Monday Night Raw battle Superstars from Friday Night Smackdown for brand supremacy.

The following Raw vs. Smackdown matches have been announced:

— WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

— United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

— Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

— Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

In addition to the champions colliding, there will be at least two traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination matches, one for the men and one for the women. We will have an update on the competitors from the Raw side of the field soon.

WWE Survivor Series airs live on Sunday, November 22.