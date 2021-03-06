Murphy Returns To Action On WWE Smackdown, No Mention Of Relationship With Mysterio Family

Welcome to our live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX!

WWE Smackdown Results

March 5, 2021

Michael Cole welcomed Daniel Bryan to the ring to kick off the show. Bryan acknowledged that Edge vs Roman Reigns is the dream match everyone wants to see in the main event at WrestleMania 37. He talked about rolling out of the ring at the Elimination Chamber feeling like a failure, watching Edge spear the champion and point to the WrestleMania sign. Bryan admitted that he’s been putting his own career on the backburner for the sake of giving back to the younger stars who are ready and deserve his spot. But he’s wrestled more in the last three weeks than Reigns or Edge have in the last three months, and promises to be the one who ruins everyone’s WrestleMania dream match.

Roman Reigns came out with his entourage and mocked Bryan for finally finding his ambition again. He claimed that Bryan doesn’t really love wrestling anymore, so much as he needs it. Reigns said that Bryan needs him at the Head of the Table just like everyone else in WWE. Jey Uso took the mic and told Bryan that he wasn’t walking out of the Steel Cage tonight. He didn’t lock Roman out of the cage, he locked himself inside with a pitbull. Uso took a shot at him, but Bryan easily sent him over the top rope like a chump and stared down the champion.

King Corbin def. Montez Ford

This was supposed to be a tag team match but Corbin refused because he’s a singles star, and demanded a singles match against either member of the Street Profits. Corbin won a short but solid match with the End of Days after Sami Zayn caused a distraction outside the ring. Zayn demanded that he return the favor in his match, but Corbin refused and stormed off.

Angelo Dawkins def. Sami Zayn

Another short but solid match with a distraction finish. Zayn had it won after an Exploder Suplex into the corner and lined up for the Helluva Kick, but noticed Montez Ford yelling at the documentary crew outside the ring. Dawkins rolled him up for the win. Zayn screamed at the doc crew and lost his mind after the match, choking out one of the camera guys and demanding to know who hired him and if he was with “the company”.

Reginald tried to give Carmella a bottle of champaign backstage, but she called him a snake and knocked the bottle out of his hands. Carmella called Reginald out for his obsession with Sasha Banks and fired him!

Dominik Mysterio def. Chad Gable

Dominik once again looked really good working through the basics here, and Gable being Gable was able to handle more of the technical stuff and make it look good. Commentary played up that Dominik was going to be a big star in the future but he was still just starting out and Gable was at the peak of his ability. Then Dom dodged a moonsault and rolled him up to win. Rey Mysterio immediately took to the apron and dove onto Otis, taking him over the announce table.

CONTINUED ON NEXT PAGE.