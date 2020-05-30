Mustafa Ali Addresses Current Nationwide Protests As A Former Police Officer

“…It is on us as a society to force that change from within.”

WWE Superstar and former Chicago police officer Mustafa Ali has spoken out on Twitter in response to the protests and riots happening all around the country this week.

Demonstrations began in Minneapolis, MN following the murder of George Floyd by local police officers on May 25th. Protests continue elsewhere, both in solitary for George as well as the many other police-related killings of minorities across the country.

“I’m a former police officer. I joined the force because I believed the only real way to bring change to policing is from within. I remember being told “empathy will get you killed.” No, lack of empathy allows you to kill. We have to change policing from within. #GeorgeFloyd “And like always, there’s going to be some comment about “you were part of the problem.” No. I saw the problem and did something to combat it. Countless times, I showed up and put a stop to any sort of harassment/excessive force. You can’t change anything sitting behind a screen. “The point of all this is simple; society and specifically our African American brothers and sisters have a justifiable distrust with the police. It’s the responsibility of the police to fix that issue but they won’t. Thus, it is on us, as a society to force that change from within.”