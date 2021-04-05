Wrestling News
Mustafa Ali Admits The Story Was Presented For A WrestleMania Clash With Kofi Kingston
Mustafa Ali isn’t set to be part of WWE WrestleMania 37, but he felt the story was there for him to possibly face Kofi Kingston.
Ali spoke with Metro.co.uk, where he admitted he thought that the story was there for him and Kofi Kingston to compete at WWE WrestleMania, dating back to when Kofi replaced him in the Elimination Chamber which eventually led to Kofi competing at WWE WrestleMania 35 for the WWE Championship.
“The story was presented and I really thought that was the direction we might be going for in this year’s WrestleMania… Again, like I said, things change and other things take priority sometimes. We almost got to it, so I will try to get to it again. There’s so much real emotion that I can just bring up and bring out in promos leading to that match… When we do do it, I hope we’re allowed to do it right because I feel like it’d be one hell of a story.”
WWE had been putting RETRIBUTION against The New Day earlier this year, but that storyline came to an end and Ali’s faction then broke up. Instead, Ali will be part of WrestleMania SmackDown this week, where he, along with his former RETRIBUTION stablemates will compete in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
AEW
Ethan Page Reveals How AEW Differs From IMPACT Wrestling
Ethan Page recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about a range of topics, from his debut with AEW to how it differs from working for IMPACT Wrestling.
Ethan admitted that he still cannot comprehend his debut with AEW, stating that it was great and was everything he’s ever wanted, which he was trying to explain to his wife.
“I was trying to explain it to my wife because it’s been… I mean I’ve known for a while but I’m still on this weird high. Now I debuted on a pay-per-view I’ve had my Dynamite debut. But I still can’t comprehend that I’ve finally been able to achieve my dream. Because it’s like your one step closer, one step closer, one step closer. I’ve never actually made it to the point where I had envisioned from when I was a kid. I don’t even know how to digest it or comprehend that it’s happened. It’s great obviously, but I can’t explain it.”
Page also discussed the difference between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling, stating that the exposure is like nothing else with AEW.
“The exposure is like nothing else. The reach that AEW has around the world is like nothing else. I’m going to bring my wife up a lot because she has been on this crazy journey to get to this point and has trusted blindly that I would find a way to make it happen. But I talk to her about this all the time, and she was blown away by the fact that locally in my hometown of Hamilton Ontario, I made the cover of the sports section of our newspaper. Family members mildly scoffed at the fact I’m a professional wrestler and now they’re like ‘wow, congratulations. I’m so proud of you, been bragging about you.’ I think there’s an undeniable amount of reach and exposure and importance of AEW in the sports entertainment world.”
He also revealed which wrestler on the AEW roster he would most like to work with, revealing that Rey Fenix is top of that list.
“Every time I see Rey Fenix wrestle, I want to burn my wrestling boots and retire. He is so good, I would love to test myself [against him]. Anyone on the roster would love to wrestle Rey Fenix.”
Thanks to Chris for sending the quotes across, and check out the full interview below:
Wrestling News
New Day Discuss Hosting WWE WrestleMania 33: “It Was An Honor”
New Day got the chance to host WWE WrestleMania 33, and they recently reflected on that experience, admitting it was an honor.
Hosting WWE WrestleMania has happened a lot in recent years with everyone from The Rock and Alexa Bliss to Rob Gronkowski taking on the role. But at WWE WrestleMania 33, it was The New Day who had the role, and on the recent episode of WWE’s The Bump, Xavier Woods admitted that while it wasn’t a dream of his, it was something that meant a lot to him.
“Minutes are money. People will tell you that constantly,” Woods said. “So the fact that we got to host WrestleMania. I mean on one hand its absurd within itself. It’s not something you grow up as a kid saying ‘oh I want to host WrestleMania.’ It’s not on the bingo card.
“But when we got offered the spot it was like, of course. It wasn’t a regular thing at the time so were like in this weird tryout period of seeing if it worked for talent to host WrestleMania. So the fact that we not only got to do that but have the first moment of WrestleMania that year, in Final Fantasy 14 gear, it meant a lot to me.
Kofi Kingston then went on to discuss how some fans were mad that they didn’t have a match that year. But the fact they were trusted in that spot, and got to bring back the Hardy Boyz is something that Kingston called an honor.
“You don’t plan for something like that,” Kingston added. “There were a lot of people upset they wouldn’t get to see us on WrestleMania wrestling in a match. Like really upset. We appreciated the passion but it was like ‘hold on a minute.’ There’s only a handful of people who have hosted WrestleMania. So the fact that we were trusted enough to go out there and hold that role was incredible.
Wrestling News
Triple H Reveals Why He Turned Down AJ Styles’ WWE WrestleMania Challenge
AJ Styles had made it public knowledge he wants a WWE WrestleMania match with Triple H, but The Game actually rejected the idea.
It wasn’t something that Styles just said to people either, as he did request it to Triple H, just as he has done in the past with Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. When speaking on a media call ahead of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, Triple H admitted that AJ has pestered him every time they see each other.
“He pestered with me every time I saw him! He would ask me about it and ask me about my schedule and as we got closer, man, I’ve said this before, getting ready for WrestleMania is a different thing. And the older you get, the harder it gets.
“When he first came to me, I said, ‘AJ, I’m not going to tell you no. Personally, I’d love to work with you and at this point, you can carry me to something.’ So, I’d love it.”
Despite the fact that Triple H isn’t retired from in-ring competition, he admitted he had to turn down the match as he simply doesn’t have time to train and get into shape for it at the moment.
“There’s a part of me that wants to do it, and then there’s just a bigger part of me that says, ‘I’m so busy 24/7, that to even try and contemplate how to train in the way I would want to train and get in-shape – and by shape, I don’t mean look—in-shape ring wise so you don’t embarrass yourself once you get in there at 52.
“It’s a lot of work and I don’t know that I have – I’m not afraid of the work. If I could make more hours in the day, I could find time to do it. It’s just time.”
Triple H went on to discuss how, as a performer, he would love to compete against him, revealing that Ric Flair has told him he needs to get back into the ring.
“The personal side of it, the performer side of it, I would love nothing more, but the reality is – I’m not going to have the bandwidth or availability schedule-wise to be able to pull that off.
“He would come to me every week or every other week when I would see him and say, ‘How’s that bandwidth coming? You going to be able to make this happen?’ I’d say I’m not, but I’m flattered by that – I really am – and I’m humbled by it.
“I wish I had the bandwidth to do it, and I’m not saying I won’t be able to do it in the coming year, if it’s right and everyone believes it should be done.”
“I’m at the point where to me, the in-ring stuff is bonus. It’s funny, [Ric] Flair calls me all the time to tell me, ‘You have to get back in the ring. You have to go to WrestleMania, you have to have that closure and do this, whatever, a ‘retirement match.’” (H/T to TalkSPORT for the transcriptions)
While The Game will not be competing at WWE WrestleMania this year, AJ Styles will be. He will team with Omos to challenge The New Day for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships on night one of the two-day event.
