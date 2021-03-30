Connect with us

Wrestling News

Mustafa Ali Believes WWE Trusts Him On The Microphone

Published

5 hours ago

on

Ali

Mustafa Ali has recently spoken about the trust and faith that the company has in him right now in terms of cutting promos.

He recently spoke with Metro in the UK, where he reflected on one of his first promos as the RETRIBUTION leader where he made it clear he couldn’t believe he was able to say what he did. However, he believes that was because he has trust from WWE.


“I still can’t believe I got away with saying it. But, one of the first RETRIBUTION promos I ever said, one of the lines was, ‘This company couldn’t figure out how to make a buck off of someone named Mustafa Ali.’ The weight of that line is a lot. It kinda got glossed over in the grand scheme of things ’cause we’re talking about so much. But, if you really go back and watch all the promos and what I said, how I explained the names and the masks – that was me just feeling in the blanks. Anytime I have an opportunity to shed light on real-life issues, I’m gonna do it.

“I am very fortunate. I have a pretty good relationship with the creative writing team and with Vince himself as far as when it comes to what I wanna say. ‘I believe a lot of that’s trust, because some of the things I bring up are controversial and there’s ways to say it. So, talking blatantly about racial discrimination probably won’t be approved.”

Related Topics:

WWE

William Shatner To Join Celebrity Wing Of WWE Hall Of Fame

Published

1 hour ago

on

Mar 30, 2021

By

WWE announced on Tuesday that William Shatner is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 as part of the celebrity wing.

The former Captain Kirk made his first WWE appearance in 1995 in a “King’s Court” segment with Jerry Lawler. He was then involved ringside during a Bret Hart vs. Jeff Jarrett match on Raw the following week.


William Shatner inducted “The King” into the Hall of Fame in 2007, and then guest-hosted Raw in 2010. Most recently, he was the narrator for “WWE Breaking Ground” in 2015.

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will feature the 2020 and 2021 classes, and will stream exclusively on Peacock on Tuesday, April 6.

The 2020 class is comprised of JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman).

Confirmed for the 2021 class so far are Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, The Great Khali, and Rob Van Dam.

Continue Reading

Wrestling News

BREAKING: WWE NXT Officially Moving To Tuesday Nights Following WrestleMania 37

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mar 30, 2021

By

WWE NXT

After weeks of speculation, it has now been officially confirmed that WWE NXT will be moving to Tuesday nights following WrestleMania weekend.

That’s right folks, the Wednesday night wars are officially over. It has been widely reported that WWE NXT was set to move to Tuesdays, and now the company has announced it, with the black and gold brand moving to Tuesdays on April 13th.


The show will remain on the USA Network, and BT Sport (for UK viewers), and is part of a new extension with WWE’s deal with USA Network. The show will be remaining two hours with no changes set to take place to the show itself outside of the day.

WWE released the following statement:

“We are incredibly proud of our three-decade partnership with WWE and in extending USA’s NXT deal, we are further establishing our portfolio as an unrivaled home for quality WWE content,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal. “By transitioning NXT to a Tuesday timeslot where WWE has performed well in the past, we are giving our passionate fanbase more of what they love with back-to-back nights of exhilarating, live programming.”

“We are thrilled to continue WWE and NBCUniversal’s longstanding partnership with the extension of NXT on USA Network,” said Paul Triple H Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development. “The move to Tuesdays provides a new opportunity for us to grow the NXT brand and enables our partner, USA Network, to continue to build its strong portfolio of sports and entertainment programming.”

IMPACT Wrestling recently announced it was moving to Thursday nights, which means the two will not be competing. This move is also likely to help both WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite as the two shows will no longer be competing for an audience.

 

Continue Reading

Wrestling News

Asuka Reveals She Recently Underwent Dental Surgery

Published

3 hours ago

on

Mar 30, 2021

By

Asuka was a guest on WWE Raw Talk this week and during her appearance, she confirmed she’s recently undergone dental surgery.

Fans will remember that Asuka was out of action recently following a match with Shayna Baszler. During the match, Asuka was kicked in the face, which resulted in her losing a tooth.


On WWE Raw Talk, she revealed that she got surgery three days ago to deal with it, stating that she’s wearing temporary teeth at the moment ad that is why the table hitting her in the face hurt so much on WWE Raw this week during the contract signing.

Asuka will be defending her WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley on night two of WWE WrestleMania 37 next week.

Continue Reading

Trending