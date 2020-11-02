After a very rocky start to life in WWE, Mustafa Ali has guaranteed to ‘turn the ship’ for RETRIBUTION this evening on WWE Raw.

While the group started out dominant, attacking everyone in sight, since becoming official WWE Superstars they have been on a losing streak, being comfortably defeated in several major matches.

The group competed on the WWE Raw prior to WWE Hell In A Cell and were defeated. Then at the latest PPV, Slapjack was beaten by Bobby Lashley in a United States Championship match. Last week, RETRIBUTION looked to get revenge on The Hurt Business with an eight-man elimination match, yet once again the group failed to get the victory.

Despite those losses, the leader of the group, Ali, remains confident, stating he will turn this ship around, adding that he wants fans to continue having no faith in them, as that’s what made them a group in the first place.