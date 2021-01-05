Mustafa Ali Claims WWE Raw Legends Night Is What’s Wrong With The Company

After a difficult WWE Raw Legends Night, Charlotte Flair discussed her frustrations at being labelled ‘Ric Flair’s daughter.’

The Nature Boy returned to WWE this week and accompanied Charlotte and Asuka during their match against Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans. Lacey flirted with Ric throughout the match, and ultimately he ended up costing Charlotte the bout accidentally, with Peyton pinning the Queen.

After the match, Charlotte told Ric to leave her and during Raw Talk after the show, the Women’s Tag Team Champion discussed the situation in more detail. Ric actually joined her on the show to try and apologize, but once again Charlotte demanded he left.

The Queen then went on to say she knows he’s trying to help, however, she doesn’t need it right now.

“I know he was trying to help, he would do anything for me,” said Charlotte. “That said, I didn’t need his help. I never lost. “I get that he’s funny and the dirtiest player in the game. I get it. That said, I just want him to stay there and be proud of me. I don’t need his help. It boils down to the fact that I’m just frustrated that I lost. I’m a sore loser,” she added.

Charlotte then went on to discuss how she wants to cherish the moments with her father, but she’s tired of just being known as his daughter.