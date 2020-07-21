Mustafa Ali Discusses Returning To WWE Raw: “I Was Ready”

Mustafa Ali made a surprise return to WWE Raw last night, making his first appearance on television in seven months and he spoke about that on Raw Talk.
Mustafa Ali joined Cedric Alexander and Ricochet to take on The Hurt Business in his first match back, where they successfully picked up the victory. During his appearance on Raw Talk after the show, Ali spoke about his return and how he felt about it.
“Seven months off. I haven’t been here since December 2019, and as a performer, there’s nothing more frustrating than not having control of your own destiny. You sit there, look in the mirror, and wonder what it is about you. What are you doing wrong? Sometimes, in life, things are outside of your control. What you can control is how you respond to that. I keep telling myself, ‘I don’t know when my opportunity is going to come, but I do know is, I’m going to stay ready,’ and I was ready,” he said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)