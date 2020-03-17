Mustafa Ali Donates To Freelance Wrestling’s Talent

Mustafa Ali has continued to prove he is one of the nicest people in wrestling this week as he offered to financially help many independent wrestlers.

Freelance Wrestling announced that due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus it will be hosting a wrestling telethon that will be streamed. While they perform, fans will be able to watch from home and send money via PayPal to help them during this difficult time financially.

However, Mustafa Ali stepped up during this point and revealed he will be donating cover for all of the performers pay for the first event, ensuring they all get at least one full payment. He then encouraged others in a position of power to do the same thing.