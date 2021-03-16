Mustafa Ali Recalls Telling Vince McMahon He Was A Good Talker

Mustafa Ali might be well-known to fans as a great talker, but he had to work hard in order to convince the WWE Chairman that was the case.

The RETRIBUTION leader is a tremendous talker, both on the microphone and in pre-taped segments, and when speaking with TV Insider, Ali revealed he decided to record his own promos in order to show Vince McMahon what he was capable of doing.

“I can only speak of my experience with [Chairman] Vince McMahon and the creative team, but not really. You can always tell them what you’re capable of doing, or you can show them. The first time I told Vince McMahon I’m a talker, he didn’t believe I was. So I recorded my own promos. I record my own videos. It’s a lot easier to show them what you’re capable of doing than telling them. I’ve got a pretty good range in terms of saying the things I do.”

Ali had the chance to compete for the United States Championship on WWE Raw this week, but he ultimately came up short against Riddle.