Mustafa Ali Reportedly Moved To WWE Raw

According to a report by PWInsider.com, WWE has made the decision to quietly move Mustafa Ali from team blue to the WWE Raw brand.

Ali hasn’t competed for WWE since the start of the pandemic, with his last televised match taking place back in December 13, 2019. However, throughout that time he has been a member of the WWE SmackDown roster still.

A lot of fans did believe that Ali was going to be the mystery man behind the WWE Hacker gimmick due to how the lights appeared to be similar to Ali’s circle light gimmick. However, that character hasn’t been seen for weeks and with Ali now on the red brand that appears unlikely.

It is worth noting that WWE’s website still has Mustafa Ali listed as a WWE SmackDown Superstar. It is unknown when Ali is going to return to television or if WWE will properly explain him moving as the company did with AJ Styles.

Other names such as Apollo Crews and Mojo Rawley have also moved brands lately.