Mustafa Ali Returns To Action, MVP Gets A New Faction On Monday Night Raw

Mustafa Ali is back, and he’s joined in the fight against The Hurt Business!

The Chicago-born Superstar made a surprise return to WWE television this evening on Monday Night Raw, teaming up with Cedric Alexander and Ricochet to form a dream team of high-flying sensations.

The trio took the fight to self-proclaimed (not) United States Champion MVP and his growing faction, which he now officially calls “The Hurt Business”. Ali actually scored the victory for his team, pinning MVP himself after delivering a picture-perfect 450 splash from the top rope.

As noted, the former U.S. champ’s crew got a bit bigger this week, with the addition of the 22-year wrestling veteran Shelton Benjamin. He joined the faction earlier in the night after pinning R-Truth to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion.