Mustafa Ali was a recent guest on WWE’s After The Bell podcast where he gave props to Lince Dorado for helping him get on the CWC tournament.
The RETRIBUTION leader was originally just an alternate for the CWC tournament, but when Lince Dorado’s opponent got hurt, he got the call. However, it was because of the Lucha House Party member that he got that chance.
“There was an opening. Lince Dorado’s opponent wasn’t able to compete, and Lince and I are old friends that have competed,” Ali noted. “I owe the world to him because he immediately stepped up and said, ‘give me Ali.’ They reminded him that the segment that our match was, the time slot was very very small, and he like, ‘yeah, that’s why I want him because I know he can get it done’ and we went out there, and I think we tore it up. I mean, obviously, I’m here now, but they cracked the door open a little bit, and I kicked the damn thing down.”
Ali then went on to talk about his experience on WWE 205 Live, reflecting on how many alumni have gone on to do great things on the main roster. But he also spoke about the tough challenges that the roster faced, having to follow major events on WWE SmackDown.
“Here’s the thing, I 100% appreciate my time in 205 Live,” Ali prefaced. “I look at this past episode of Monday Night RAW, you had me, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, Lince Dorado [and]Gran Metalik. All these alumni from 205 Live that are taking a large portion of RAW. Buddy Murphy is featured in a storyline on SmackDown. You can see how 205 has been a process that has developed these new stars that are now moving on to bigger and better opportunities, but here’s the thing, it was absolutely half-baked.
“205 going on after SmackDown was the equivalent to an opening band going on after Metallica. No one’s there to see them and I’ve told this story before, Ariya Daivari and myself were sitting in Gorilla one day, and we look up at the monitor and it’s Randy Orton vs. John Cena in a two out of three falls match to end SmackDown. The place is going nuts. There’s this crazy match, and we just look at each other like, ‘what are we going to do?’ I don’t want to call it the problem, but I think the thing that was overlooked was that 205 was new [and]new Superstars are being presented.
“If you gave us Rey Mysterio, you could put 205 Live on his back, and he can create this brand because at least there’s an immediate interest in Rey, which therefore, there’s interest in the show. And now you put Buddy Murphy against Rey, and now you’re building Buddy. And then once Buddy’s established, you put me in. There’s a process. New guys, new characters [and]new show, off you go.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)