Mustafa Ali was a recent guest on WWE’s After The Bell podcast where he gave props to Lince Dorado for helping him get on the CWC tournament.

The RETRIBUTION leader was originally just an alternate for the CWC tournament, but when Lince Dorado’s opponent got hurt, he got the call. However, it was because of the Lucha House Party member that he got that chance.

“There was an opening. Lince Dorado’s opponent wasn’t able to compete, and Lince and I are old friends that have competed,” Ali noted. “I owe the world to him because he immediately stepped up and said, ‘give me Ali.’ They reminded him that the segment that our match was, the time slot was very very small, and he like, ‘yeah, that’s why I want him because I know he can get it done’ and we went out there, and I think we tore it up. I mean, obviously, I’m here now, but they cracked the door open a little bit, and I kicked the damn thing down.”

Ali then went on to talk about his experience on WWE 205 Live, reflecting on how many alumni have gone on to do great things on the main roster. But he also spoke about the tough challenges that the roster faced, having to follow major events on WWE SmackDown.