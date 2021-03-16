Mustafa Ali Wants A United States Title Shot At WWE Fastlane

Mustafa Ali failed to capture the United States Championship on WWE Raw this week, but he now wants another title shot at WWE Fastlane.

Ali competed against Riddle on Monday for the title, but due to T-Bar inadvertently distracting the referee while Ali was trying to pin Riddle, he ended up losing the match.

However, that doesn’t mean the RETRIBUTION leader has given up his quest to become the United States Champion. Ali spoke with WWE’s digital platforms after the match where he blamed his group for the defeat and demanded a rematch this Sunday at WWE Fastlane.

riddle, i want a rematch at fastlane pic.twitter.com/uvOvh68mAf — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 16, 2021

So far the card for WWE Fastlane is as follows: