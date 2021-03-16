Connect with us

Wrestling News

Mustafa Ali Wants A United States Title Shot At WWE Fastlane

Published

3 hours ago

on

Ali

Mustafa Ali failed to capture the United States Championship on WWE Raw this week, but he now wants another title shot at WWE Fastlane.

Ali competed against Riddle on Monday for the title, but due to T-Bar inadvertently distracting the referee while Ali was trying to pin Riddle, he ended up losing the match.


However, that doesn’t mean the RETRIBUTION leader has given up his quest to become the United States Champion. Ali spoke with WWE’s digital platforms after the match where he blamed his group for the defeat and demanded a rematch this Sunday at WWE Fastlane.

So far the card for WWE Fastlane is as follows:

  • Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
  • Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
  • Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair
  • Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
  • Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
  • Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Mustafa Ali Recalls Telling Vince McMahon He Was A Good Talker

Published

7 mins ago

on

Mar 16, 2021

By

Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali might be well-known to fans as a great talker, but he had to work hard in order to convince the WWE Chairman that was the case.

The RETRIBUTION leader is a tremendous talker, both on the microphone and in pre-taped segments, and when speaking with TV Insider, Ali revealed he decided to record his own promos in order to show Vince McMahon what he was capable of doing.


“I can only speak of my experience with [Chairman] Vince McMahon and the creative team, but not really. You can always tell them what you’re capable of doing, or you can show them. The first time I told Vince McMahon I’m a talker, he didn’t believe I was. So I recorded my own promos. I record my own videos. It’s a lot easier to show them what you’re capable of doing than telling them. I’ve got a pretty good range in terms of saying the things I do.”

Ali had the chance to compete for the United States Championship on WWE Raw this week, but he ultimately came up short against Riddle.

Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff Believes Goldberg Still Wrestles For The Money

Published

18 mins ago

on

Mar 16, 2021

By

eric bischoff

Eric Bischoff recently spoke to the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast where he gave his thoughts on why Goldberg continues to wrestle.

Bischoff played a huge part in Goldberg’s career during their time in WCW, and he believes that the WWE Hall Of Famer is now just wrestling for the money.


“Goldberg is doing it for the money, come on. This is not love of the business or love to get out there and perform. In my opinion, sorry Bill you and I aren’t close friends but we are friends. And if what I am saying Bill offends you then I apologise because I don’t mean it to but come on dude, do you think he’s doing it for the fun or do you think he’s doing it for the money?

It’s smart it’s not a bad thing! I’m not putting it down. If I had the ability at Bill’s age, and look the way Bill did and someone gave me a 7 figure cheque to work 5 minutes come on! Lets be honest with ourselves and not bust anybody’s balls over this. Anyone would do it, we dream about that opportunity.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)

Goldberg returned to WWE back in 2016 and has competed plenty of times since that point, winning the Universal Championship on two occasions. His most recent appearance came at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble event where he was defeated by Drew McIntyre in a WWE Championship match.

Wrestling News

WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony Update

Published

1 hour ago

on

Mar 16, 2021

By

wwe hall of fame

A new report from PWInsider.com has provided some more information on WWE’s plans for the 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony.

Despite some speculation about the ceremony being pre-recorded, that is not going to be the case, with PWInsider.com revealed that the show is currently set to air live on both Peacock and the WWE Network.


The ceremony is expected to take place from the WWE ThunderDome, and just like for WWE Raw/SmackDown, fans will be able to attend the event, which takes place on Tuesday, April 6, virtually.

The report also added that the plan is to have as many inductees as possible on stage, live in Tampa, and some of the roster and select invited guests will also be allowed to attend.

WWE will be combining both the 2020 and 2021 classes this year, after last year’s group wasn’t able to be inducted due to COVID-19.

The line-up for both classes are as follows:

2021 CLASS:

– Molly Holly

– Names TBA

2020 CLASS:

– Batista

– The Bella Twins

– JBL

– Jushin Thunder Liger

– “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

– The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)

