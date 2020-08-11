MVP Believes Samoa Joe Will Be Back In The Ring Soon

MVP recently spoke with Newsweek where he gave a tease that Samoa Joe could be returning to in-ring action in the near future.

The former NXT and United States Champion has been out of action for some time now after suffering multiple concussions, one which he sustained while filming a commercial. Since that point, he has stayed out of the ring and worked as a color commentator for WWE Raw.

However, recently, Joe has been teasing getting physical again with his interactions against Seth Rollins and during MVP’s interview, he teased that Joe will be back soon.