MVP Credits Paul Heyman For Seeing The Vision Of Him & Bobby Lashley

The pairing of MVP and Bobby Lashley has been a very successful one, and The Hurt Business leader has credited Paul Heyman for that.

Lashley has enjoyed a very successful year since pairing with MVP, dominating as United States Champion for the majority of it, and he currently finds himself as the WWE Champion for the first time in his career.

When speaking with Denver Post, MVP credited Paul Heyman for seeing the vision of the two of them together during his run as Raw Executive Director.

“I know how hard Bobby’s worked,” he said. “So for the journey that we took together and for me to see him on this journey … was just such an intense joy on so many levels for so many reasons.” “Fortunately Paul Heyman, who was in charge at the time creatively, he saw Bobby’s vision and he put us together and gave us an opportunity. We’re not at the upper echelon; we just broke through the proverbial glass ceiling. Now we’re moving into that upper stratosphere, but I think that judging what I see back on social media and people that I meet out and about … I believe The Hurt Business could be huge in the (wrestling) business. We’ve only been together a year, so we’ve only scratched the surface.”

Lashley successfully defended his WWE Championship this week on WWE Raw, defeating The Miz.