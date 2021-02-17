MVP is denying recent rumors that he met with surgeons after reportedly suffering an injury during a six-man tag team match this week on Monday Night Raw.

It was PWInsider.com who first reported that MVP had flown to Birmingham, Alabama and that he was shown on crutches during this week’s Raw Talk post-show. Generally, when wrestlers visit Birmingham it’s to be examined at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center.

“Someone told me the ‘dirtsheets’ are reporting I went to Alabama to see surgeons,” MVP wrote on Twitter. “You guys should stop reading what those idiots report. They’re always wrong.”