MVP Praises Apollo Crews As Having “Huge Upside”

MVP recently TalkSPORT about his Extreme Rules opponent, Apollo Crews, praising him for his work and how he has a huge upside.

“Apollo Crews has a huge upside and I think one of his biggest attributes is he is coachable. He’s hungry, he wants to be a player and hasn’t come so big for his britches, as the saying goes, that he can’t take direction,” says MVP. “You can see the growth and working with me, I told him a long time ago I have a huge personality and if you’re standing in the ring with me and your personality doesn’t shine, you will get completely bladed out by mine.”

MVP also spoke about both Apollo Crews and Bobby Lashley, speaking about how both men are nice people in real life.

“Yes, both are really nice guys [outside of the ring], but you’ve seen Lashley when he’s upset and we haven’t seen that from Apollo yet and that’s good for me! If I can get Apollo to come around and see things from my perspective, then I can tap into that, and it won’t be good for everyone else.”