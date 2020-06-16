MVP Reaches Out To Two New Potential Clients On Monday Night Raw

It would appear that MVP has plans to expand his managerial duties beyond Bobby Lashley.

The former United States Champion approached the current champion Apollo Crews backstage this week on Monday Night Raw, offering to lend his help ringside during a match against Shelton Benjamin.

When Apollo turned him down, MVP very firmly insisted that the only way the champ would keep hold of his title is with his help.

Later in the show, we saw Apollo actually use the ring ropes for extra leverage to score a victory, just moments after Shelton himself tried to do the very same thing. A bit of an uncharacteristic move from the champion, or simply a case of turnabout being fair play?

Either way, MVP returned later in the evening and actually approached a defeated Shelton Benjamin in the locker room, offering him the same deal.