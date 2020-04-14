MVP Returning To The Ring, 3 Money In The Bank Qualifiers Set For Next Week

MVP returned to Monday Night Raw this evening for a special backstage edition of the MVP Lounge, announcing three big Money in the Bank qualifiers set to take place next week on Raw.

After missing WWE’s last set of television tapings and WrestleMania 36 itself, Rey Mysterio returns to action in a first-time match against former Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. Newcomer Austin Theory will take on Aleister Black, and MVP himself will be in action against Apollo Crews.

The match will feature names from both Raw and Smackdown, and the winner will earn a contract to challenge for their respective brand’s title at any point within 365 days. At this point it’s unknown if the bout will also feature Superstars from the NXT brand.

WWE Money in the Bank airs live on Sunday, May 10th from a closed set at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.