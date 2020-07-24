MVP Reveals He Is Negotiating A Long-Term WWE Contract

MVP is currently enjoying a fantastic run with WWE, and he has revealed that he’s in contract negotiations with WWE to extend his deal with the company.

MVP returned to the company at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble for a surprise appearance within the match, and he then popped up again the night after for a bout on WWE Raw. This was expected to be his final match, with MVP signing a producers role with the company.

However, since that point, he has become a regular on television again working as Bobby Lashley’s manager and he has now revealed to Gorilla Position that he’s working on signing a long-term deal with WWE.

“I had every intention of retiring this year. For him, I reached out to WWE about being a surprise entry into the Rumble and they welcomed me with open arms. It was meant to be a gift for my son and it went so well that I was invited to the next night on Raw and I was given an opportunity to wrestle Rey Mysterio, who is my son’s favorite wrestler. Then, I was offered a job as a producer, which I accepted because I had every intention of retiring anyway. I was working as a producer and I was asked to do an on-screen VIP Lounge, then a short match, and another on-screen segment, and another, and before I knew it, my responsibilities as a producer became less and less and I was asked to do more and more as a talent. Now, I can say that WWE and myself are in negotiations for a long-term deal,” he said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

MVP is currently involved in a feud with Apollo Crews where he is claiming to be the United States Champion.