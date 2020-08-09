MVP Signs New Long-Term Contract With WWE

MVP has signed a new contract with WWE.

After a 10-year absence, the eternally Ballin’ superstar returned as a surprise entrant in the 2020 men’s Royal Rumble match, and later confirmed he would be working with the company backstage as a producer.

Or at least, that was the plan until a global pandemic forced WWE to cut back on the number of agents and producers at each set of TV tapings. MVP then returned in an on-screen capacity, and occasional wrestler, noting recently that they were in talks on a long-term deal.

MVP wrote on Instagram: “Tonight, I’m drinking ‘the good stuff’. Yamazaki 18 from @SuntoryWhisky is the spirit of choice. I have come to terms with @WWE on a multi year deal. MVP is in #thehurtbusiness for the foreseeable future! Kampai!”

For the record, the former WWE U.S. Champion (and don’t forget the original IWGP Intercontinental Champion – put some respect on his name) isn’t messing around. That 18-year bottle of single malt Japanese whiskey retails at about $900. Ballin’ indeed.