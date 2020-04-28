Former WWE United States Champion MVP returned to Monday Night Raw this evening to host a special edition of the V.I.P Lounge, featuring the three male WWE Superstars who have qualified for the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match.

The dark and brooding Aleister Black, eternal underdog Apollo Crews, and lucha legend Rey Mysterio all joined MVP in the ring to discuss their chances in the annual ladder match.

The trio was quickly interrupted by Zelina Vega and her pack of clients, including U.S. Champion Andrade, the young and brash Angel Garza, and newcomer Austin Theory. This of course turned into a six-man tag team match.

WWE Money in the Bank takes place on Sunday, May 10th. Join us for live coverage in less than two weeks, and make sure to check out our exclusive coverage of tonight’s WWE Raw.