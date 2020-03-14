Mystery Member Of Team NXT Revealed; Who Won 205 Live’s Battle Of The Brands?

This week’s episode of WWE 205 Live featured a single match in the company’s otherwise abandoned training facility in Orlando – an epic battle pitting the Superstars of 205 Live and NXT against one another.

While Lio Rush was originally slated to be the team captain for the black-and-yellow brand, a brutal attack from the returning 205 original Jack Gallagher recently put the young, high-flying sensation on the shelf. The spot remained open, with WWE teasing a surprise fill-in to be announced at the very last second.

The final member of Team NXT ended up being none other than Japanese ace KUSHIDA, joining his teammates Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan, Isaiah Swerve Scott and Tyler Breeze.

While KUSHIDA and Swerve ultimately survived the 10-man elimination tag team match, it was Jack Gallagher who inarguably had the best showing of the evening. Check out highlights from the bout below.