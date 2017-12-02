As noted, January’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 will be headlined by Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight Title against Tetsuya Naito, as well as the much anticipated Chris Jericho vs Kenny Omega singles match.

During a recent interview with Yahoo! Japan, Kenny Omega referred to Wrestle Kingdom 12 as having a “double main event”, and Naito took issue with Omega’s claim as he issued the following comments, which were translated by a Twitter user:

Naito responds to @KennyOmegamanX calling #njwk12 a double main event. ‘One, I’ve been through this. I’ve been called ‘double main event one’. It doesn’t mean anything. It’s the semi main event.’ https://t.co/wamY2P3bjG — chris charlton (@reasonjp) December 2, 2017

‘Two, if you truly respect that you lost to me, then you don’t need to pull this ‘double main event stuff’. If anything, cut the crap and say ‘let me be the main event’. Say what you mean.’ — chris charlton (@reasonjp) December 2, 2017

‘Third, you’re saying the US belt is now number two, not the IC belt. So you and Jericho and Jay White and Tanahashi should be the ‘double semi main event’ then, surely?

Maybe the US title match is getting more focus abroad. But who will eyes be on at the Tokyo Dome?’ #njwk12 — chris charlton (@reasonjp) December 2, 2017

Bruce Prichard Reveals His Favorite Podcast Episode, Talks Show Success

Bruce Prichard recently spoke with Kevin Kelly for Title Match Wrestling, during WrestleCade weekend, and below are some interview highlights:

“We basically went into the podcast, broke all the rules, and next thing you know we got about a million people downloading it every week.”

“Whenever it’s a subject matter that’s really dear to my heart, like Houston wrestling. We do polls, and Houston wrestling lost every poll. And it got down to the point where you do this, we’re gonna give you these shows, and one of them was Houston wrestling, and it became one of our most downloaded shows of all-time, and my favorite because it did come from my heart.”

You can hear more Prichard in the video player below:

If any of the above quotes are used for article purposes, please credit ProWrestling.com for the transcription.