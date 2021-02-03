Connect with us

Name & Logo Revealed For Next WWE NXT TakeOver Event

Published

2 hours ago

on

WWE announced on Wednesday that the next TakeOver event on Sunday, February 14, will be titled NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

As you can see in the photo above, the logo features a callback to old WWE Vengeance pay-per-views. The name also seems to incorporate the latter half of “Judgement Day.”


Below is dot com’s announcement:

Love is in the air — and vengeance isn’t far behind.

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day will come your way on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, Feb. 14, at 7 E/4 P on the award-winning WWE Network.

A Triple Threat NXT Women’s Championship Match has already been announced as Io Shirai will battle Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm.

What else will the latest TakeOver event have in store?

Th build to TakeOver will continue tonight as three Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches take place. The finals of each tournament are expected to be added to the Valentine’s Day special.

Results

WWE NXT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: EDGE RETURNS, CRUISERWEIGHT TITLE MATCH, DUSTY CUP CONTINUES

Published

29 mins ago

on

Feb 3, 2021

By

WWE NXT Results

1. Results In Progress…

WWE NXT Results
February 3, 2021
Orlando, FL

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).

1. Results In Progress…

WWE

Rey Mysterio Confirms He Re-Signed With WWE

Published

2 hours ago

on

Feb 3, 2021

By

rey mysterio

The rumors are true.

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Rey Mysterio confirmed that he has signed a new contract to keep him with WWE.


“We never made the signing of my new deal public, but there is definitely going to be more time to see Rey Mysterio in WWE. I’m going to keep wrestling, at least until Father Time catches up and says, ‘It’s time to go.’”

Dave Meltzer first reported in September that Mysterio signed a three-year extension, though WWE and Mysterio never publicly confirmed it. Mysterio also reportedly received a matching offer from AEW.

When Mysterio was gone from WWE between 2015-18, he performed in AAA, Lucha Underground, and was in the main event of All In.

Rey will look to stick around to see his son Dominik come into his own as a WWE superstar. The father and son are currently involved in a feud with King Corbin on SmackDown.

WWE

WWE’s The Bump: Bianca Belair, Torrie Wilson, NFL Linebacker Darius & ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin

Published

8 hours ago

on

Feb 3, 2021

By

Kayla Braxton and her crew are back for a massive episode of WWE’s The Bump coming off a newsworthy week in pro-wrestling.

The team runs down the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view and are joined by some big interviews including women’s Rumble winner Bianca Belair, returning legends Carlito and Torrie Wilson, as well as NFL linebacker Darius Leonard. Plus, an exclusive interview with the one and only “Stone Cold” Steve Austin!


Check out the video above. WWE’s The Bump airs every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET on the WWE Network and all major digital platforms.

