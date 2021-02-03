Name & Logo Revealed For Next WWE NXT TakeOver Event

WWE announced on Wednesday that the next TakeOver event on Sunday, February 14, will be titled NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

As you can see in the photo above, the logo features a callback to old WWE Vengeance pay-per-views. The name also seems to incorporate the latter half of “Judgement Day.”

Below is dot com’s announcement:

Love is in the air — and vengeance isn’t far behind. NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day will come your way on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, Feb. 14, at 7 E/4 P on the award-winning WWE Network. A Triple Threat NXT Women’s Championship Match has already been announced as Io Shirai will battle Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm. What else will the latest TakeOver event have in store?

Th build to TakeOver will continue tonight as three Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches take place. The finals of each tournament are expected to be added to the Valentine’s Day special.