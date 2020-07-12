Naomi Responds To Panned Smackdown Karaoke Segment: “Trust Me We Are Fighting For Better”

A lot of people are unhappy with the “Smackdown Karaoke Showdown” segment from this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, and apparently one of the participants agrees.

Smackdown saw Naomi win a karaoke competition against Lacey Evans, Tamina Snuka and Dana Brooke that just so happened to be hosted by Naomi’s brother-in-law Jey Uso.

The segment itself was a combination of bad-to-awful singing, and some truly comfortable performances from some of the women involved – not that any of this is their fault, it should be noted. Certainly not Tamina, who got about 3.5 seconds into her “song” before being cut off for no apparent reason.

It certainly didn’t help that real music doesn’t exist in the WWE universe, so the Superstars had to sing such classics as “Alone With My Baby Tonight” (seriously, this wasn’t funny two decades ago and it’s not funny today, stop it), and… Triple H’s entrance theme….

After a fan commented on her Instagram post that they would have rather seen the women involved wrestle, Naomi responded, “yeah me too but a lot of times we have to make chicken salad out of chicken [poop emoji]. I’m so sorry.”

“Trust me we are fighting for better,” Naomi told another fan who said she was better than the “diva stuff” presented in the segment. We absolutely agree.