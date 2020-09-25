Naomi Reveals She Recently Underwent Surgery

Naomi has recently not been seen on WWE television and the reason for that has now been revealed as she’s recently undergone surgery.

Naomi hasn’t been in action since the August 21 episode of WWE SmackDown where she competed in the Beat The Clock Challenge. She wasn’t part of the recent number one contender’s match for WWE Clash Of Champions, which led to some complaints from fans online.

However, Naomi has recently taken to social media to reveal that she underwent unexpected surgery as she had to remove a massive fibroid that had been causing her abdominal pains and severe anemia fatigue. Therefore, because of that, she’s currently out of action as she recovers from that.