NaomiDeservesBetter Trends On Social Media

Naomi has always been an incredibly popular and talented member of the WWE roster, but the wrestling world made it clear she deserves better on Twitter.

After losing quickly to Lacey Evans this week on WWE SmackDown, the wrestling community managed to make #NaomiDeservesBetter one of the top trends.

Fans were calling for WWE to give her more opportunities within the ring and it didn’t take long for Naomi herself to see the message, thanking fans for the support she has received from them.

She tweeted, “Wow! I know y’all got me you always have! I appreciate you all so so much! Thanks for the continuous support and believing in me ?? #bestfans #glowmob #naomob #wweuninverse”.