Natalya & Beth Phoenix Discuss Pushing For The Women’s Revolution

During the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, Natalya and Beth Phoenix spoke about the women’s revolution and how they worked hard to get it.

WWE Hall Of Famer, Beth Phoenix spoke about how she worked hard to fight for opportunities for women in WWE, noting how she wanted to be involved in stipulations such as Hell in a Cell, which is something that women have since been able to achieve.

“This is something that we had been pushing for, for years. We wanted these opportunities. We didn’t want to be, we were tired of just being put into a box where if there was a big PPV coming up like Elimination Chamber or Hell in a Cell, that we knew we weren’t going to be included in those cool matches with stipulations. So to be given the opportunity to compete in a stipulation match like this, in a first-ever, this was something that we had been fighting for it, and to be able to do it with Nattie, because she and I dreamed of a moment like this… It’s one of the most memorable moments of my entire career and it’s something that’s still talked about by fans to this day.”

Natalya then joined in on the conversation, adding that she felt the women’s revolution wasn’t ready for her and Phoenix at the time.