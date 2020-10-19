Natalya recently appeared on Table Talk With D-Von where she spoke about the status of Tyson Kidd’s neck and his role as a producer.

Tyson Kidd suffered a career-ending injury in 2015 and he hasn’t wrestled since. However, Nattie did recently share a video of him running the ropes, which gave a lot of people hope about him potentially returning to the ring. While Natalya didn’t discuss that, she did give an update on his neck generally.

“Good! It’s really good!” Natalya said. “I probably worry about TJ’s neck more than he does just because I’m very protective of him, and TJ is good. I mean, he’s in a really, really good place. He absolutely loves being a producer in WWE.”

Natalya then went on to talk about Kidd’s role as a WWE producer and how she now has a new appreciation for them due to seeing how hard TJ has to work.