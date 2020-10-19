Natalya recently appeared on Table Talk With D-Von where she spoke about the status of Tyson Kidd’s neck and his role as a producer.
Tyson Kidd suffered a career-ending injury in 2015 and he hasn’t wrestled since. However, Nattie did recently share a video of him running the ropes, which gave a lot of people hope about him potentially returning to the ring. While Natalya didn’t discuss that, she did give an update on his neck generally.
“Good! It’s really good!” Natalya said. “I probably worry about TJ’s neck more than he does just because I’m very protective of him, and TJ is good. I mean, he’s in a really, really good place. He absolutely loves being a producer in WWE.”
Natalya then went on to talk about Kidd’s role as a WWE producer and how she now has a new appreciation for them due to seeing how hard TJ has to work.
“I’ve had a different appreciation for the producers because TJ is a producer,” Natalya said. “He’s been a producer for a few years, and it is probably one of the hardest jobs, if not the hardest job, in the company because there’s just so many things that I see that TJ has to do and balance. It’s just a balancing act all day. So while we as the wrestlers, as the talent, we may be only focusing on one thing – our match – the producers have so many other thing that they’re focusing on, and they’re also producing multiple matches. They’re dealing with multiple people.
“They’re making sure, ‘Okay, we got to make sure this prop is there and this table is set up’, and, ‘everybody knows this.’ I mean, again, you think about D-Von, and Shawn Michaels, and Triple H. It’s hard though because the producers literally got to see everything differently than they’ve ever seen it before. So it’s a balancing act, and I give the producers so much credit because if we make a mistake in the ring, sometimes we don’t get in trouble but the producers will get, ‘Hey, why did that happen?’ Again, this is kind of inside talk, but it is challenging and I know TJ loves it.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)