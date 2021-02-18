Natalya Reacts To Her $1 ‘Build Your Team’ Game On Twitter: “I Am A Pillar And A Foundation”

Natalya has taken the time to respond to a ‘Build Your Team’ Twitter game, which had her ranked at the $1 tier.

The ‘build your team’ trend is something that has been done plenty of times before in many different fields. However, the WWE on FOX Twitter account created a version specifically using the women’s roster of WWE. Talent was listed at different price ranges, with the Twitter giving fans $15 to pick a team.

Natalya was placed into the lowest price tier, which was at $1, and she took the time to respond to that ranking on Twitter, claiming she’s struggled to know her worth, but she knows she is a pillar of the women’s division

“I have struggled for years to figure out exactly what my worth is, but I won’t allow anyone to pick that number for me. As hurtful as seeing this is, I wanted to be known, that if I ever find myself under all of these wonderful women it’s because I am a pillar and a foundation of what we’re doing. So please keep the $1, because anyone who knows anything, knows how Priceless I am.”

Plenty of people within the wrestling industry then came out to support Natalya, condemning the tweet, which has since been deleted.

I think the lesson here is not to dictate to the WWE Universe which women are worth more than others. 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/LE2HhCERQQ — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) February 17, 2021

Yeah I’m not a big fan of this tier thing either … love u Nat! @natbynature — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) February 18, 2021

Seriously — Relentless Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) February 17, 2021

@WWEonFOX You should erase this insulting post and apologize to every woman on the roster https://t.co/2y5nSPkPmi — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) February 17, 2021

What an asshole thing to tweet https://t.co/2OyHxabqQs — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 17, 2021

While Natalya wasn’t happy about her placement, one woman who wasn’t even featured was Carmella, and she thinks she knows why.