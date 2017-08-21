Natalya Reveals Future Of ‘Glow’ Title (Video), Emma Wants Another ‘Chance’

– WWE Superstar Emma took to Twitter to lobby for a possible title match on WWE Raw, check out her statement below:

– Check out the following backstage SummerSlam video featuring newly crowned Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya saying Naomi has been disrespecting the Women’s Title with the Glow belt, but as of today, the Glow will be removed restoring the belt to its original look:

