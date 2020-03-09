Natalya Reveals She Was Checked By The Medical Team Following WWE Elimination Chamber

Following the WWE Elimination Chamber match last night, Natalya has confirmed that she was checked over by the medical team afterwards.

Natalya was on the receiving end of several very rough-looking bumps, from taking a crossbody from the top of the pod to her face, to having the pod door repeatedly slammed into her by Shayna Baszler.

However, Natalya confirmed she is fine, but her body is bruised and battered.