Natalya Says She Nearly Broke Character At SummerSlam

After capturing the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship from Naomi at this past Sunday’s SummerSlam show, Natalya got so emotional that she nearly broke character.

During a recent interview with the Calgary Sun, the new SmackDown Live Women’s Champion talked about her title win at SummerSlam, and she explained why she nearly broke character after she won the title.

“I can’t stop myself from replaying that moment when Naomi tapped out to the Sharpshooter and the ref signaled the end of that match, and my Women’s Championship drought. I was so happy that I was shaking and wanted to burst into tears when I took that title and launched it above my head.”

