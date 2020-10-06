Netflix Cancels GLOW’s Fourth Season Due To COVID-19

Unfortunately it has been confirmed that GLOW will not be having a fourth season of the show as Netflix has cancelled it.

GLOW series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch wrote a statement to Deadline revealing the show has been pulled due to the pandemic.

“COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again. We’ll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job,” Flahive and Mensch said.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the news to Deadline, admitting it was a difficult decision to make.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging. We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world,” the spokesperson said.

Interestingly, IMPACT Wrestling’s Taya revealed that she had actually been cast into the show and was set to be part of the series in the fourth season.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF-k73ShEO7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link