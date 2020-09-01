Netflix Cancels “The Big Show Show,” Christmas Special Still Set To Air

Unfortunately, it has been reported that “The Big Show Show” will not be renewed for a second season and has been cancelled.

The series which was focused on Big Show’s life after wrestling was a comedic series that had eight episodes and featured other WWE legends such as Rikishi, Mark Henry, and Mick Foley.

The show did prove to be popular and was met with positive reviews, but it has been confirmed Netflix is not going to be bringing it back for a second season.

on behalf of the staff, cast, and crew of #thebigshowshow…thank you to everyone who watched either with your fam or alone in your basement. Netflix was a dream to work with AND we had a blast making the show. Rare air! Please take care of each other! 🤘🏼 https://t.co/dBaiehyu1h — Jason Berger (@jayberger) September 1, 2020

However, for fans of the show, there is some good news. A Christmas special was previously taped prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is still set to air later this year.