ProWrestling.com
Big Show
Photo Credit: WWE YouTube.com

Netflix Cancels “The Big Show Show,” Christmas Special Still Set To Air

0
By onWWE

Unfortunately, it has been reported that “The Big Show Show” will not be renewed for a second season and has been cancelled.

The series which was focused on Big Show’s life after wrestling was a comedic series that had eight episodes and featured other WWE legends such as Rikishi, Mark Henry, and Mick Foley.

The show did prove to be popular and was met with positive reviews, but it has been confirmed Netflix is not going to be bringing it back for a second season.

However, for fans of the show, there is some good news. A Christmas special was previously taped prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is still set to air later this year.