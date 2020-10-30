Netflix Officially Creating A Vince McMahon Documentary Series

During the Quarterly Earnings Call this week it was officially announced that Netflix is making a documentary series on Vince McMahon.

A major documentary series based on the WWE Chairman is something that fans have wanted to see for a long time, and now the WWE Universe can get excited because it is officially happening.

There weren’t many details confirmed for the documentary, other than the fact that it will be a series, with Bill Simmons producing it. Simmons was the man who directed the popular documentary, ‘Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.’

It was also noted that the documentary will be one of the most expensive that Netflix has ever produced, with a major budget being given to this.