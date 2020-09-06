New #1 Contender Decided In All Out Casino Battle Royale, Matt Sydal Slips Up In Surprise Debut

The Casino Battle Royale reemerged this evening at All Elite Wrestling’s All Out pay-per-view in Jacksonville, FL, with a new challenger to the AEW World Championship left standing in the wreckage.

For those new to the concept, the Casino Battle Royale is a spin on the over-the-top-rope battle royale with time entrances, much like the WWE Royal Rumble.

The match is blackjack themed, so there are 21 competitors divided up into four “suits” of five, with one “joker” coming out in the final spot as the big surprise. The last man standing earns a future title shot.

The “Clubs” were the first to enter the battle royale, including Trent Barretta, Christopher Daniels, “Rock Hard” Jake Hager, The Blade and Rey Fenix.

After a three minute brawl with no eliminations, the “Diamonds” made their way out, consisting of Frankie Kazarian, Will Hobbs, Chuck Taylor, and both Santana and Ortiz of the Inner Circle.

Hobbs, a California-based heavyweight who has been working AEW DARK matches since July, was the breakout star of the match. The newcomer eliminated The Blade and made it to the final six before being eliminated by winner Lance Archer.

Out third were the “Hearts” – Billy Gunn, Pentagon Jr., Ricky Starks, Brian Cage and Darby Allin. Finally, the “Spades” including Shawn Spears, Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, Sonny Kiss and Archer rounded out the bout.

The 21st entrant, or the “Joker” card was drawn by surprise entrant Matt Sydal, who unfortunately may go down as having the most embarrassing debut in All Elite Wrestling history.

He entered the battle royale last, and quickly proceeded to slip off the top turnbuckle while trying to perform his signature Shooting Star Press – a move he has hit perfectly literally hundreds, if not thousands of times.

The match came down to Archer, Sydal and Eddie Kingston as the final three competitors. The “Murderhawk Monster” delivered a huge double dropkick to eliminate both, and now has a future opportunity at the AEW World Championship.