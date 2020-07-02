New #1 Contender Emerges From 4-Way Elimination Match At Great American Bash

A new challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship emerged tonight in the opening content of The Great American Bash!

Tegan Nox, the girl with the Shiniest Wizard, outlasted three of the black-and-gold brand’s best, winning a Fatal 4-Way elimination-style match while simultaneously writing another chapter in her long, personal rivalry with former tag team partner Dakota Kai.

Mia Yim also got a bit of revenge in the bout, pinning bitter rival Candice LeRae before the “Blasian Baddie” herself was eliminated in what ended up being a tremendous, near half-hour long battle.

We’ll find out who Nox will have to battle for the NXT Women’s title later this evening, as “The Boss” Sasha Banks challenges champion Io Shirai in a must-see Great American Bash main event. Stay with us for updates.