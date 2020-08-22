New #1 Contenders Decided During NXT Takeover: XXX Pre-Show

The dynamic duo of Fandango and Tyler Breeze have been crowned the new #1 contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championships, currently held by Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel of the UK brand’s Imperium faction.

Breezango emerged victorious from a triple threat tag team match this evening on the pre-show before NXT Takeover: XXX, defeating Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, as well as Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza of El Legado del Fantasma.

Imperium won the tag belts back in May, defeating the makeshift duo of Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher, a last minute replacement for now-former champ Pete Dunne.

Since winning the titles, Barthel and Aichner have defended them on two occasions. The first, in June, actually saw the duo defeat Breezango in under ten minutes. For their sakes, let us hope they do a bit better this time around.