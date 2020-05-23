New #1 Contenders Emerge For AEW World Tag Team Championships

The Best Friends, Chuck Taylor and Trent, became the new top contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Championships tonight at Double or Nothing, defeating Private Party in a match on The Buy-In kickoff show.

With many notable names out of action due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo has stepped up in a major way of late. Since the beginning of April, the Best Friends have scored wins over everyone in their path, including Jurassic Express, Jimmy Havoc, Kip Sabian, and even Kenny Omega.

Another piece of good news is that Hangman Page is seemingly back on AEW television, following his return this past Wednesday and participation in tonight’s absolutely insane Stadium Stampede.

Page and Omega have not defended their titles since the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in February, but they were rapidly on their way to becoming one of the best teams on the planet before the former stepped away.

A date for the eventually collision between Best Friends and the reigning champions has yet to be announced.