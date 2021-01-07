AEW
New AEW TNT Championship Revealed, Updated Lineup For New Year’s Smash Night Two
AEW has revealed a brand new TNT Championship design, as pictured above. The original design was retired when -1 Brodie Lee Jr. was crowned the permanent titleholder last week during the Brodie Lee tribute show.
Darby Allin will now defend his redesigned TNT Title against Brian Cage next week during AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night Two. It’s also been announced that Serena Deeb will defend the NWA Women’s Championship against Tay Conti.
Additionally, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will team up, though their opponents are currently unknown. And Britt Baker will debut “The Waiting Room” on Dynamite with Cody Rhodes as her guest.
Next week during Night Two of our New Year's Smash we have a STACKED card for you!
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/FzajnGDX1p
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2021
Below is the updated lineup for January 13:
- AEW TNT Title: Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage
- PAC vs. Eddie Kingston
- NWA Women’s Title: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Tay Conti
- Miro vs. Chuckie T
- Jurassic Express vs. FTR
- Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks team up
- Britt Baker’s “The Waiting Room” with Cody Rhodes
- The Inner Circle reveal their New Year’s Resolutions
The Good Brothers Make Surprise AEW Dynamite Appearance To Reunite With The Elite
In case you missed it, Kenny Omega retained his AEW World Championship against Rey Fenix in the main event of AEW New Year’s Smash Night One.
Despite winning, Omega proceeded to attack Fenix until Jon Moxley made the save with a barbed wire bat. This was until The Good Brothers emerged from the crowd to help Omega.
THE GOOD BROTHERS HAVE ARRIVED! @MachineGunKA & @The_BigLG have blindsided @JonMoxley
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/9GjZKTBZu9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2021
The trio also attacked other members of the AEW roster until The Young Bucks appeared. After brief discussions, the AEW Tag Team Champions ended up siding with the Impact Tag Team Champions. The reunion wasn’t complete, though, until the former Bullet Club members threw up a “too sweet” to close the show.
Is the band back together???#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/JLa6bgm5mw
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 7, 2021
Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson’s AEW debuts happened thanks to the recent AEW/Impact partnership, which has allowed Omega to appear on Impact. As noted, Omega and The Good Brothers will face Rich Swann and Motor City Machine Guns at Impact’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 16.
It remains to be seen if The Good Brothers will compete in an AEW ring anytime soon.
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results (1/6): Multiple Titles On The Line, Jon Moxley Returns, The Band Gets Back Together!
IT’S WEDNESDAY NIGHT….AND YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS!
AEW DYNAMITE: NEW YEARS SMASH RESULTS
JANUARY 6, 2021
Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
THE YOUNG BUCKS & SCU vs. THE ACCLAIMED & TH2
Chaos to start the match of course, but we end up with Nick Jackson diving out onto the pile of men on outside. Christopher Daniels tries to follow suit with an Arabian Moonsault, but Anthony Bowens blocks him and slams him into the ring. Jack Evans is in now and he starts beating away on Christopher Daniels. Anthony Bowens dives off the top and hits an elbow drop. Angelico comes in and locks a rear chin lock on Daniels, but Daniels is able to get to the ropes.
Bowens back in and he goes behind Daniels, but Daniels is able to counter with a blue thunder bomb! The Bucks come in and we have a SUPERKICK PARTY! Nick and Matt seem to super kick everyone and then Matt picks up Jack Evans for a Meltzer Driver, but instead Nick Jackson moonsaults to the outside onto everyone! Christopher Daniels hits the Best Moonsault ever combined with the Meltzer Driver to pick up the victory.
Winners: The Young Bucks & SCU
After the match, Kazarian gets on the mic. He says that if they lose moving forward, they are done as a tag team. But Christopher Daniels says that they have their backs ALWAYS ….UNLESS the tag team championships are on the line. And they want to face the very best! They shake hands to end the segment.
JON MOXLEY RETURNS
Moxley comes out and says that people might expect him to come and cuss up a storm for what happened on December 2nd. But this life isn’t fair and sometimes you end up on the bad end of the deal. But when that happens, you plant your feet in the ground and you stand firmly and don’t back down an inch. But now, what to do with Kenny Omega and that guy that he hangs out with that looks like a used car salesmen. Because he has a low tolerance for shitty people. So he wants to run down Kenny and beat him down with a crowbar.
BUT, tonight the AEW World Championship is on the line and Fenix has worked his entire career to get there. So it is not his place to wreck another person’s opportunity. But Kenny, Moxley will get even….and then some. He has a responsibility to and he will see through that commitment. He will always have to look over his shoulder and one day he will have to look into the eyes of the devil and he will realize that he crossed the wrong guy!
1/6 AEW Dynamite Preview: New Year’s Smash Night One, Jon Moxley Returns
AEW will present New Year’s Smash Night One during Dynamite tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.
The special episode will feature two title matches, first-time match-ups, and appearances from Sting, Jon Moxley, and Snoop Dogg. We also know that TNT Champion Darby Allin and Brian Cage will have a weigh-in for their title match scheduled for New Year’s Smash Night Two.
Below is what appears to be the final advertised lineup:
- AEW World Title Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix
- AEW Women’s Title Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon
- Wardlow vs. Jake Hager
- Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal
- The Young Bucks & SCU vs. The Acclaimed & TH2
- Official weigh-in for TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage
- Sting appears
- Jon Moxley returns
- Special appearance from Snoop Dogg
- Chris Jericho on commentary
#AEWDynamite LIVE 8p Tomorrow on TNT
-AEW Title Kenny Omega v Rey Fénix
–@JonMoxley returns
-Chris Jericho commentates
-Cody v Sydal
–@Sting appears
-Women’s Title Shida v Abadon
-GoBigShow’s @SnoopDogg appears
-Bucks/SCU v Acclaimed/TH2
-Hager v Wardlow
-Darby v Cage weigh-in pic.twitter.com/ofeqNW3PTy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2021
