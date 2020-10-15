New Challengers Set To Face Breezango For NXT Tag Team Titles

The Undisputed Era is back in the hunt for championship gold.

Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan in the opening match of tonight’s episode of WWE NXT, earning a future shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships, currently held by Fandango and Tyler Breeze.

The black-and-gold brand’s long-running faction has held the belts on three different occasions, each with a different variation of the four Superstars.

A date for their now anticipated bout with Breezango has not yet been set, but the likely destination is the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc special on Wednesday, October 28.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1316533993374920705?s=20