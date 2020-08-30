New Champion Crowned In WWE Payback Opening Match

A new champion was crowned in the opening match this Sunday at WWE Payback, as Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews to win the United States title in a hard-hitting match.

While the rest of the Hurt Business, MVP and Shelton Benjamin, were ringside for the match and did get involved on the outside during the first few minutes, Lashley largely won the title by himself in an impressive performance from both men.

Lashley is now a two-time United States, Intercontinental and ECW Champion under the WWE umbrella. He has also held the IMPACT World Heavyweight title on four occasions.