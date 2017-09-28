New Champions Crowned At Tonight’s Impact Victory Road Event! (Videos)

By
William Baker
-
1

– As seen tonight, oVe was crowned new Global Tag Team Champions after defeating LAX at tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling Victory Road, Dave connected with the Square and Compass DDT on Ortiz for the win!

This will be oVe’s first reigns with the tag title, check out a couple social media updates below:

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here